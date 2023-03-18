Home page politics

Supporters of Imran Khan shoot at police officers who want to storm his house. The former prime minister must appear in court.

Islamabad – It’s rumbling in the fifth largest country in the world. Pakistani police stormed the mansion of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore on Saturday. According to information from the dpa news agency, the officers were looking for weapons. Supporters of the politician who was deposed in 2022 opposed the police officers. The forces were attacked from the roof of the house. At least 65 supporters of the politician and former cricket star have been arrested.

A local court issued the search warrant after suspecting Khan was hoarding weapons in the house. Amir Mir, information minister of Punjab province in Pakistan, said. Khan holed himself up in the house for a week to avoid arrest. There were repeated clashes between the police and supporters of the 70-year-old politician.

Imran Khan faces court in Islamabad – riots in Pakistan

Khan himself was no longer there during the storming of the house. At the time, the former head of government was already in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, to face the judge there. He expects to be arrested, said the 70-year-old in a video message on the way to court. He again rejected the allegations of corruption against him and described them as politically motivated. His opponents would bring up the allegations to discourage him from running again. A new parliament is to be elected in Pakistan on October 12.

The court case against Imran Khan in Islamabad is being accompanied by a large police presence. Around 4,000 police officers and other security forces are on duty.

Pakistan: General Information

Surname Pakistan Capital city Islamabad Population 231.4 million prime minister Shehbaz Sharif official languages Urdu, English

Tense situation in Pakistan since Imran Khan was ousted

Since his ouster, the Pakistani judiciary has brought new allegations against Khan. He now has to answer in court in more than 80 cases – including corruption, money laundering and insulting a judge. He repeatedly ignored requests to appear in court. He justified this by saying that there were threats against him.

In April 2022, a vote of no confidence ousted Khan as prime minister after nearly four years in office. The opposition accused him of mismanagement in the economy. In recent months, Khan has repeatedly called for mass protests and new elections in the country. He was shot in the leg by an assassin during a demonstration in November. (dil/afp/dpa)