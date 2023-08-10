Pakistan | In Pakistan, the president dissolved the parliament – elections may be delayed until next year

The country has been in political turmoil since Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister in the spring of last year.

of Pakistan late Wednesday, the president issued an order to dissolve the country’s parliament.

Located in South Asia, Pakistan has been in political turmoil since the country’s most popular politician Imran Khan received departure passes from the position of prime minister in the spring of last year. For Khan, the chaos culminated in a prison sentence over the weekend.

President Arif Alvin the statement of the chancellery said that he dissolved the parliament of the prime minister by Shehbaz Sharif upon prompting.

“This country cannot move forward until we have national unity,” Sharif had said earlier on Wednesday.

Khan’s in the aftermath of the ouster, the world’s fifth most populous country has been led by a coalition of usually feuding parties that has garnered very little support from the people.

Pakistan’s economy is still in recession despite the new aid package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Among other things, the state is weighed down by crippling foreign debt, accelerating inflation and widespread unemployment from factories whose operations have stopped because they do not have the funds to buy raw materials.

According to the law, the new interim prime minister must be announced within three days of the dissolution of the parliament and elections must be held within 90 days. However, the outgoing government has already warned that the elections will likely be delayed until next year.

Former Prime Minister Khan was sentenced to three years in prison on Saturday for bribery. Khan is alleged to have accepted gifts during his prime ministership. His lawyers said immediately after the verdict that they would appeal.

Khan was ousted in April last year after losing a confidence vote. Since his ouster, Khan has faced numerous charges, which he says are political. Khan has long said that he is being detained to prevent him from contesting the election.

In May, Khan was already briefly arrested on corruption charges. At that time, the arrest led to riots in the country, in connection with which, among other things, buildings were set on fire and clashes with the police.

Previously Khan, who made a name for himself on the cricket fields, led Pakistan from 2018 to 2022. After his ouster, he has strongly criticized the government that came to power after him, as well as the country’s police.

Pakistan’s armed forces play a significant role in the country’s politics. The vote of no confidence was said to be due to Khan losing the support of the country’s top generals.

Since his ouster, Khan has campaigned for early elections. In his re-election campaign, Khan has highlighted the power wielded by the top brass of the armed forces behind the scenes.