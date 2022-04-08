Islamabad (agencies)

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced yesterday that he will not recognize an opposition government if the attempt to oust him succeeds, the latest twist in a political crisis.

And it was stated in an official notice, yesterday, that Parliament will meet, today, Saturday, to vote for a vote of no confidence in him, which may lead to a shortening of his mandate. The country’s Supreme Court ruled late on Thursday that a no-confidence vote must take place, which Khan is widely expected to lose, which would mean his removal from office.

The office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives said, in a statement, that a session was called for the House of Representatives, on Saturday morning. The vote request submitted by opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif is the fourth point on the agenda.

Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif during a press conference in Islamabad (AFP)

Khan, a former cricket star who took office in 2018, said he was disappointed but agreed with a court ruling that he had broken the constitution when he blocked Sunday’s vote, dissolved parliament and called early elections.

He said he would not recognize any opposition government to replace his own. “I will not accept an imported government,” he asserted in a speech, noting that the overthrow step was part of a foreign conspiracy, and called for peaceful protests tomorrow.