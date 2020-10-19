Panicked by the strong rallies of opposition parties in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrested Safdar Avan, the leader of opposition party PML N and son-in-law of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Avan was arrested after the Karachi rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). Safdar Avan is the husband of Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz. Both were staying at a hotel in Karachi from where Safdar was arrested by breaking the door.Earlier in the Karachi event, Mariam Nawaz lashed out at Imran Khan and said that Imran Khan is hiding behind the Pakistani army to hide his failures. This makes the Pakistani army’s image discount. He said about Imran Khan, ‘When you are asked for an answer, you hide behind the army. You are a coward. You defamed the army. ‘

‘Army uses to hide its mistakes’

Addressing the crowd of millions in Karachi, Maryam Nawaz said, ‘You (Imran Khan) used the army to hide their mistakes. Who gave you this right? ‘ He questioned Imran whether the army is alone of the Prime Minister or his party is of the PTI alone. This party was called together by 11 parties of the opposition.

Explain that after the anti-government coalition of 11 opposition political parties started the campaign in the name of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Prime Minister Imran Khan took a strong stand against the agenda of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He said, “The former Prime Minister wants to divide the army, the judiciary and the government.”

Nawaz fled to London by pressing his tail: Imran

Reacting aggressively in the wake of PDM’s first rally in Gujranwala on Friday, Khan accused the former prime minister of running the enemy’s agenda in an attempt to avoid accountability for financial corruption. Clearly enraged, Khan mocked Sharif for giving him the title of jackal and said that he ran away from London to press his tail.