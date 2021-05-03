The Pakistani authorities have closed the land borders with Afghanistan and Iran and have reduced the number of international flights in anticipation of weeks that are critical to curbing the spread of Covid-19.

This announcement comes a few days before Eid al-Fitr, which is usually accompanied by the massive movement of people between cities and the countryside and the return of expatriates and workers abroad.

The government is also closely monitoring the tragic health situation in neighboring India, fearing it could spread to Pakistan.

On Sunday, the unit responsible for coordinating the fight against Corona virus announced the closure of the land borders with Afghanistan and Iran, except for the transportation of commercial goods.

Pakistan has recorded nearly 800,000 coronavirus cases and 18,000 deaths. Many experts believe the numbers are much higher.

Planning Minister Asad Omar, who coordinated the government’s response, said the next two weeks would be “decisive.” Last year, Pakistan experienced a peak in infections after Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr.

This year, mosques remained open throughout Ramadan, and few followed the government’s recommendations on social distancing during Tarawih prayers.

Tighter restrictions were imposed on shops and restaurants, as well as on private gatherings, as the army mobilized to enforce compliance with these rules.