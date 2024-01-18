The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said the strikes on Iran were carried out on terrorist hideouts

Several districts of the Iranian region of Seravan in the province of Sistan and Baluchestan were attacked by one of the nuclear powers – Pakistan. Islamabad used its missiles and drones.

It is clarified that on the night of Thursday, January 18, Pakistan unilaterally closed its borders with Iran. Pakistani aircraft then entered Iranian airspace and attacked targets.

Later it was learned that several terrorists were killed under Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar.

Several local residents were injured in Pakistan's missile attack on Iran. In addition, Iranian IRGC Colonel Hossein Ali Javdanfar was shot dead in a province neighboring Pakistan.

It was alleged that on January 17 he was “returning from an administrative mission” and was shot dead near the highway connecting the cities of Khash and Zahedan. The identity of the attacker has not yet been revealed.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry announced the purpose of the attack on Iranian territory

The diplomatic department indicated that the only purpose of the strikes on Iranian territory was to ensure the security and national interests of Pakistan. In addition, they added that Islamabad does not forget about the territorial integrity of Iran. At the same time, it is noted that the security and national interests of Pakistan could not be compromised.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry also emphasizes that a series of coordinated and targeted high-precision military strikes were launched against terrorist hideouts in the Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchistan.

Shortly before this, Iran fired missiles at terrorists in Pakistan for the first time.

Iran's IRGC allegedly launched a ballistic missile attack on the headquarters of the Jaysh al-Zolm terrorist organization in Pakistan on January 16. The attack took place in the Koh Sabz district of the Pakistani province, where two militant headquarters were located.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry responded to this by recalling its ambassador from Iran. The foreign ministry said the attack was an “illegal and unacceptable act” and Islamabad reserved the right to respond.

Later, the foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan, Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Jalil Abbas Jilani, nevertheless held a telephone conversation. During the dialogue, the ministers confirmed that Tehran is on good terms with Islamabad. The attack targeted exclusively terrorist cells in the neighboring country, since Jaysh al-Zolm militants had ties to Israel.