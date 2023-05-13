After the country’s Supreme Court said that the detention of the opposition leader was “illegal”, the Justice offered Khan a way out in the corruption case that he is carrying. They also awarded him a preventive bond for the other files, preventing him from being arrested until May 17. This happens in a context of discontent from his followers and on the same day where shots were fired outside the compound while the referent was inside.

This Friday, May 12, the Islamabad High Court granted bail for a period of two weeks to former Prime Minister and main opposition leader, Imran Khan. This happens one day after the Pakistani Supreme Court branded the detention of the political reference as “illegal”, a fact that generated massive demonstrations and subsequent violent incidents.

The measure was issued by a room of two judges in a session that included a powerful security operation in the national capital.

Khan will benefit from this resolution until May 17 for the cause of corruption that involves him, and for which he was arrested on the 9th of this month. The political leader is accused of receiving land as a bribe through a fund created by him and his wife for a religious institution.

However, he was also released on preventive bail for the other judicial files that he has against him.

"Now I am a free man. Even though they have kidnapped me, they have kept me here by force. I want to tell the whole nation that they have bad intentions. They want to do something to me again," Khan said in a video in which he also he called on his fans to protest.







Before the decision of justice, the prime minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, criticized the position of the Supreme Court to grant Khan amnesty. “We let this be the law of the jungle,” he said.

New violent facts

During the opponent’s stay in court, there were shots from the police that delayed Khan’s departure, but no one was injured.

This is one more fact of the violence that has arisen in Pakistan in recent days. Khan’s supporters clashed with security forces at several demonstrations.

The wave of violence left eight civilians dead, a hundred injured and more than 1,600 detainees. It also included attacks on military headquarters, state institutions and official residences.

For example, the party headed by the ex-premier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), announced new mobilizations – assuring that they would be peaceful – in Islamabad. Some in which the Khan himself was going to participate, but they were avoided by security measures.

However, this only deepened the unrest: the PTI called on all supporters to continue protesting without using violence until Khan was in a safe place.