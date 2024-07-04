Karachi (dpa)

A severe heat wave has continued in Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, for a third week, leaving hospitals overwhelmed with patients, officials and rescue workers said yesterday.

More than 50 people have died of heatstroke so far since the latest heatwave began last month, police spokeswoman Samia Sayed said.

The heat index – a combination of temperature and humidity – rose to 55 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the highest ever recorded in the coastal city of more than 20 million people, said chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz.

A charity that runs the city’s largest ambulance service and several morgues said the actual death toll could be much higher than the official figures.