Pakistan, infamous for harboring all terrorist organizations including Jaish-e-Mohammad, is not deterring the nefarious antics. The government of Imran Khan has prepared a plan to increase the coverage of mobile network to Jammu and Kashmir. On one hand, it will help the infiltrated Pakistani trained terrorists, on the other hand, any possible communication restrictions from the Government of India will be lost.

According to a top security official in New Delhi, plans to repair the existing telecom towers and build new ones have been in the works for almost a year. It was started with the intention of strengthening the existing network to help the terrorists infiltrating Kashmir, but after the ban on communication in Kashmir after August 5 last year, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry has taken other advantages. Worked on the plan. Pakistan wants Kashmiris to use Pakistani telecom services, which the Indian Army cannot block.

Last year, the Central Government, taking a historic decision, abolished Article-370 from Jammu and Kashmir. During that time the government had also banned internet services so that no one could spread rumors through social media. Most sanctions have since been lifted, but local security officials have looked at phone links for some time to prevent rumors from spreading. If Pakistan goes ahead with its plan, it will provide Kashmiris in the valley an alternative to Indian phone companies.

Also read: Big mistake of Twitter, told Jammu and Kashmir, part of China

A top National Security Planner told the Allied Times Hindustan Times that the Special Communications Organization (SCO), which provides telecom services in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan region, analyzed signals across 38 sites along the border with India and the LoC. is. According to the analysis, the GSM antenna would be needed again at 18 locations to meet the objective, although this would reduce coverage on behalf of the LoC. The blueprint includes the establishment of a new base transceiver station in Pak Occupied Kashmir as well as the use of wireless local loop phones in Indian territory. The senior official said, “This scheme has been accepted and is being implemented.”

At the same time, Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI is also pushing to increase the signal strength of SCO mobile towers in POK, such as in front of Cham in Baramulla, in Lep opposite Sopore, Upper Neelam Valley, Atmukum in front of Kupwara and Srinagar. Includes places like Hillen Meera in front. In addition, the SCO maintained by the Pakistani Army is increasing the transmission power of TV towers located at Lavat, Upper Neelam and Khuirata near Muzaffarabad to increase TV coverage in Jammu and Kashmir.