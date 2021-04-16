Pakistan | France urges its citizens to leave Pakistan as protests escalate after arrest of radical party leader

On Friday, Pakistan temporarily cut off access to many social media to maintain public order.

16.4. 13:43

France has urged all its citizens to leave Pakistan over violent anti-French protests, news agencies say.

The French embassy warned on Thursday that protests would escalate across Pakistan and pose a serious threat to the French. It called on French citizens and French companies to leave the country temporarily.

At least four police officers have died in protests this week. In addition, about 600 people are injured, according to Reuters, and about 200 are in critical condition.

Anti-French sentiment has prevailed in Pakistan since the French president Emmanuel Macron last October, strongly defended the satire magazine’s right to publish cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. Many Muslims find them despicable.

Since then, many Islamic countries such as Pakistan have protested against France and boycotted French products.

Demonstrations have picked up in Pakistan this week.

Pakistani government arrests leader of extremist Islamic Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Thursday Saad Rizvin. He had invited people to march on the Pakistani capital and demanded the expulsion of the French ambassador. The government also banned the party.

Rizvi’s arrest and party ban denounced thousands of people to demonstrate in the streets across the country. Police fired protesters with rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons.

The TLP party has in the past gathered large crowds to protest against blasphemy.

Minister of the Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed assured at a news conference on Thursday that the situation is under police control.

Pakistan announced on Friday that it would temporarily close a number of different social media channels for security reasons and to maintain public order.

The closure applies to Youtube, Facebook, Whatsapp, Twitter, Telegram and Tiktok and lasts until 3pm local time.

Legal activists criticized the closure of social media and warned that it could lead to more serious restrictions on freedoms.