Pakistan | Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot at during a protest

According to Khan’s assistants, it is a “clear attempted murder”.

3.11. 15:26 | Updated 7:44 a.m

of Pakistan former prime minister Imran Khan was shot in the leg on Thursday when his anti-government protest convoy was attacked in the eastern part of the country in Wazirabad, Reuters news agency reports.

According to his assistants, it was a clear attempted murder.

“It was a clear assassination attempt. Khan was hit, but his condition is stable. Bleeding was profuse,” said a spokesman for Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party Fawad Chaudhry for Reuters.

Also several other members of the convoy were wounded. According to Reuters sources, one person would have died.

Local media showed pictures of Khan waving to the crowd after being evacuated from his car following the shooting.

Khan was taken to a hospital located in the city of Lahore for treatment. According to the doctor who treated Khan, his condition is stable, news agency AFP reports.

According to Pakistan’s information minister, one suspect in the attack has been arrested. According to Reuters, the country’s television channels also showed a video in which the suspected shooter says that he wanted to kill Khan and that he acted alone. According to the Minister of Information, the video was filmed by the police.

The police have so far not commented on the events.

One of Khan’s most important aides Asad Umar said in a video message that Khan believes the Prime Minister by Shehbaz Sharifthe Minister of the Interior of Rana Sanaullah and the military intelligence agency Faisal Naseer being behind the attack, Reuters reports. However, he did not provide any evidence to support his claims.

Sanahullah has denied the accusations and, together with Sharif, demanded an immediate investigation into the events.

of Pakistan president Arif Alvi called the event a “terrible assassination attempt” in a tweet on Thursday, AFP reports.

The United States also strongly condemned the attack.

“The United States strongly condemns the attack on Imran Khan and his supporters and wishes for the speedy recovery of all those injured,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said according to Reuters.

Since his ouster in April, Khan has organized anti-government protests across Pakistan. According to the news agency AFP, he had been leading a convoy of thousands of people from the city of Lahore towards the country’s capital Islamabad for the past few days while campaigning for new elections.