Highlights: Raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir has become costly for Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

India stopped speaking of Pakistan as ‘stronghold of terrorism’ and ‘refugee’

India also said that Pakistan is a country that trains terrorists.

United Nations

Raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at a special event organized to mark 75 years of the United Nations became costly for Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. India stopped speaking of Pakistan as a ‘stronghold of terrorism’ and ‘refugee’. India said that Pakistan is a country which trains terrorists and gives them martyr status.

India also said that atrocities on minorities are increasing in Pakistan. India raised the issue of terrorism under the right to respond when Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi raised the issue of Kashmir at the United Nations. India’s first secretary at the United Nations, Vidisha Maitra, described Qureshi’s speech as a never-ending concoction of India’s internal affairs.

‘India rejects the malicious mention of Qureshi’s Kashmir’

In the United Nations program that began on Monday, Maitra said that I want to respond to the statement of the representative of Pakistan under the right to answer. He said that Pakistan has repeatedly used such a platform to make false allegations. What we heard about the representative of Pakistan is the never ending concoction in India’s internal matter.

Maitra said that India rejects Qureshi’s malicious mention of Jammu and Kashmir which is an integral part of India. The Indian representative said that if there is any agenda in the United Nations that is not fulfilled, it is to deal with the rising terrorism. Pakistan is a country which is well-known as the center of terrorism all over the world. Pakistan itself has accepted the shelter and training of terrorists and given them martyr status. At the same time, Pakistan itself does more against minorities.