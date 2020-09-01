Flood-like conditions have arisen in many cities of Pakistan due to rain these days. At the same time, in many places the truth of the negligence of the administration is also being exposed. Something similar is going on these days in Karachi, where people from up to the posh areas are on the streets in protest against the lax attitude of the administration. People living in the Defense Housing Authority of Karachi staged a protest in front of Cantonment Board Clifton. The special thing is that it is the same area where underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is said to be home.People living in the DHA of Karachi say that there was water inside their houses. The sewerage line overflowed and flooded the house. Water has been full for five days and light is not coming. People have questioned that in such an area, where people pay tax of lakhs of rupees, there is such a situation in the rest, what will happen in the rest of Karachi. Angry people also threw stones at the administration’s office.

Dawood lives here

Let me tell you that when Pakistan had issued a list of ban on terrorist organizations and their masters in the past, then three addresses were also mentioned, including Dawood Ibrahim’s name. His address included in this document mentions the White House, House Number 37, 30th Street-Defense Housing Authority near the Saudi Mosque in Clifton, Karachi, and the Palatial Bungalow in Noorabad.

Recorded rain has been recorded

Karachi city received the highest rainfall in one day since Thursday last year 1967. According to Dawn News report, the Meteorological Department said that Karachi received 223.5 mm of rain in just 12 hours on Thursday, which is the highest rainfall in a day in the city. The highest rainfall recorded in a single day was on July 26, 1967, while 211.3 mm of rainfall was recorded in the Masroor base.