In Pakistan, it was so much with a Hindu girl that she ended her life. A 17-year-old Hindu girl from Tharparkar district in Pakistan, who was allegedly raped a year ago, committed suicide. It is being told that the accused who raped her were blackmailing her and they are out on bail.

According to ‘Dawn’, the Hindu teenager gave his life by jumping into a deep open well in village Dalan-Jo-Taar near the town of Chelhar in the early hours of Wednesday. The victim’s father and other relatives said, “The girl was gangraped by three people in mid-July in 2019 and the accused of this imprisonment are on bail.”

After UP, in MP, 3 people gang-raped a minor

The deceased’s family members alleged that the girl committed suicide by being blackmailed and harassed by influential accused who raped her. Please tell that the accused not only raped the girl, but also took her to a house and made a video of her.

According to Tharparkar’s then Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdullah Ahmadiyar, initial medical reports had confirmed that the girl had been sexually assaulted. People from various fields including human rights activist Samar Manjani, Bhim Raj and others strongly condemned the incident and demanded stern action against those who forced the teenager to commit suicide.