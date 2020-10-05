Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz has made a record in his name which has made only two Pakistan cricketers before him. The name of Wahab Riaz has now added a triple century of wickets in the T20 cricket format. He achieved this feat in the T20 tournament being played in Pakistan during the Corona era. For Pakistan, his first former all-rounder Shahid Afridi and fast bowler Sohail Tanvir have taken more than 300 wickets.

Wahab Riaz has also become the 9th bowler in the world to take 300 or more wickets in T20 cricket. At the top of this list is West Indies star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who has more than 500 wickets in this format. Bravo is also the only bowler to take 500 wickets in T20 cricket. Sri Lanka’s fast bowler Lasith Malinga is the second highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket, taking 390 wickets.

The highest number of T20 wickets from India is recorded in the name of Amit Mishra, who has taken more than 250 wickets. Bravo plays for the franchise team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Talking about Wahab Riaz’s international career, he has so far managed to take 83 wickets in 27 Tests, 115 wickets in 89 ODIs and 32 wickets in 32 T20 Internationals. His best performance in T20 is three wickets for 18 runs.

