Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has bowled brilliantly in the Veteran T20 Blast in England, taking four wickets from four balls. During a match, he took a total of six wickets to give his team a memorable victory. Batting first in the match, Hampshire scored 141 runs after losing 9 wickets. In response, the middle team were 121 for 6 in 17 overs. 21 runs off 18 balls was needed to win but here Shaheen took the match of the match with 4 wickets in the same over. Middlesex were all out for 121 and thus Hampshire won the match by 20 runs.

Playing for Hampshire, the young bowler, who took the 18th over of the innings, finished the innings by taking wickets on the third, fourth, fifth and sixth balls. Shaheen’s special thing was that he took all four wickets by bowling the batsman. Afridi, off 17.3 balls, completed the hat-trick by dismissing John Simpson, Steve Finn and Thilan Valavita. After this, by taking the wicket of Tim Murtag on the next ball, he achieved the special achievement of taking four wickets on four consecutive balls.

Shaheen Afridi is one of the bowlers of Pakistan who have got the opportunity to play in all three formats of cricket for the team. The bowler has played 11 Tests for Pakistan with 35 wickets in his name. His best bowling during this period is 77 runs, losing five wickets. Apart from this, his performance in limited overs cricket is very commendable. He has taken 40 and 18 wickets in ODIs and T20 cricket respectively. Where he bowled economically in ODIs, he has given runs from an economy of 5.50 while in T20 cricket from an economy of 7.5.

IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag got angry over umpire’s mistake, said- give him the man of the match award