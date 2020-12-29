Islamabad: Pakistan is fighting a lawsuit in the European Union against India’s registration of Basmati as its product, but it has not yet registered Basmati as a local product. this information was given in a media report.

According to the law, before registering a product in the international market, it should be protected under the Geographical Indicator (GI) laws of that country.

The newspaper ‘The Dawn’ reported that the Geographical Indicators (Registration and Protection) Act 2020, which came into force in March this year in Pakistan, has no such rules and Basmati is not yet a protected product in Pakistan.

A rice exporter in Pakistan told Dawn that the exporters, especially the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan, have been urging since 2000 to enact GI laws.

The exporter said, “The law was made in March this year, but the authorities have not yet made the rules of GI law.” Due to this many local exportable products cannot be registered with Pakistani GI tagging worldwide. ”

He said that now after Basmati’s case moves to the European Union, there is pressure on the authorities to finalize the rules of GI law at the earliest. India has said that Basmati is a product of Indian origin. This thing has been published in the European Union’s official magazine on 11 September. After this, Pakistan challenged India’s application of special GI tag for basmati in the European Union.

