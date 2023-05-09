Imran Khan, former Pakistani prime minister and leader of the opposition PTI party, has been arrested before the High Court of Islamabad in relation to the ‘al-Qadir fund’. Confirmation comes from the Pakistani police. In a video message on Twitter, PTI leader Musarrat Cheema said that “they are torturing him” and ”they are beating him”. PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that the High Court was “occupied by paramilitaries” and lawyers “were subjected to torture”. The party then issued a call for street demonstrations across Pakistan.

At the moment, explained inspector general Akbar Nasir Khan, the situation in Islamabad is ”normal” and actions will be taken against those who transgress.

The ‘Al-Qadir University Project Trust’ involves Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and their close collaborators Zulfiqar Bukhari and Babar Awan. According to the leaked documents Khan, Bushra Bibi, Bukhari and Awan formed a fund to establish “Al-Qadir University” so that they could impart “quality education” in Jhelum’s Sohawa tehsil. Subsequently, the documents say, the trustees signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a private company involved in real estate to receive donations from the latter. The company has also assigned land to the fund.