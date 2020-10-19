new Delhi: To please China, the Pakistan government and the military do not want to leave any way of causing havoc in India. With which he has plotted the versatile tunnel. According to intelligence report, this tunnel is being dug in the Ramgarh sector of Pakistan. It can have exit gates at different places in the Indian border. Before this, Pakistan has also made a conspiracy in 2017.

This Pakistan is making a new way to reach the land of India to its terrorists. Indian security forces stand as a shield on every path coming from Pakistani land. This is the reason why terrorist infiltration has broken back, very soon there will be snowfall also. Pakistan has started working on the tunnel plan of terror, flirting for infiltration.

ABP News has an intelligence document written in it-

Intelligence agencies have been found to have dug tunnels near the Line of Control in Pakistan. The terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen are digging the tunnel. Pakistani Rangers are helping in the tunneling work of the terrorists. According to the intelligence report, which way this tunnel will come in the Indian border is not a right idea.

According to intelligence report, it is not possible to guess that there is a conspiracy to make the tunnel versatile at the exit. According to the information received by intelligence agencies, a special strategy is being adopted to build this tunnel to transport terrorists from Pakistan to India. For example, where the tunnel is being dug, a group of Pak Rangers and terrorists keep watch around.

10-15 terrorists dig the tunnel

The tunneling team is digging the tunnel with iron pipes, fiber and tin. This is being done so that no sound can be let out while digging the tunnel. According to the intelligence report, the tunnel that is being dug when the tunnel starts from Pakistan whose height is 5 feet and width is three feet. But as the tunnel reaches close to India, its size decreases. The tunnel will be around two and a half feet towards the Indian border. According to intelligence information, the tunnel is being dug from the Pakistan side in Ramgarh sector.

A similar tunnel was also found three years ago in the year 2017. In August this year, a tunnel was found near the Samba border. The terror tunnel of Pakistan is caught every time but it still does not falter. The reason is that the Pakistan Army and the Government of Pakistan are under great pressure these days because during the last year neither the Pakistan Army nor the Indian Army has been able to make any major infiltration on the border nor any major terrorist attack in India.

In this same fury, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire in record breaking number for the whole year. 250 terrorists are sitting ready on the launch pad, but this Indian Army has closed every path of the terrorists. So now efforts are being made to carry out this unsafe conspiracy but Indian agencies are keeping an eye on Pakistan’s every nefarious move and are also giving a befitting reply to them.

