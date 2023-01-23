Monday, January 23, 2023
Pakistan | Electricity is slowly coming back on in Pakistan after a blackout that blacked out almost the entire country

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 23, 2023
in World Europe
0

Pakistan’s power grid went down on Monday morning due to a “significant outage” in the national power grid.

in Pakistan electricity slowly started to come back on late Monday after the blackout that blacked out almost the entire country in the morning.

According to the energy minister in charge of electricity distribution, at least the center of the country’s capital, Islamabad, and Gujranwala, located a couple of hundred kilometers from the capital, had received electricity. In addition, it was reported on social media that the country’s second largest city, Lahore, had also received electricity.

of Pakistan the structure of the electricity grid is complex, and problems multiply and expand easily. Local power outages are common and government institutions, hospitals and large companies rely on their own generators to keep operations running.

However, the majority of small businesses or ordinary citizens cannot afford generators.

In Pakistan, a similar country-wide power outage happened last time in January 2021.

