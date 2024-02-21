Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Pakistan Elections | Former Prime Minister Sharif returns to his post

February 21, 2024
Pakistan Elections | Former Prime Minister Sharif returns to his post

It has been alleged that large-scale electoral fraud took place in Pakistan's February elections.

in Pakistan of the former prime minister of Nawaz Sharif The Muslim League (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PpP) have announced a coalition government.

With the power-sharing, Sharif returns to his duties as prime minister and Asif Ali Zardari in turn becomes president. Zardari served as Pakistan's president from 2008 to 2013 and is the successor to the assassinated former prime minister in 2007. Benazir Bhutto widow.

PTI, founded by Khan, was barred from participating in the elections as a party, leading to candidates running as independents.

To the former prime minister to Imran Khan according to the parties' agreement, the independent candidates in the alliances are not part of the new government. This despite the fact that independent candidates had won the most seats in parliament.

In Pakistan's February elections, large-scale result manipulations and other electoral fraud have allegedly taken place.

