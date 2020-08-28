Highlights: The situation in Pakistan has become very bad due to heavy rains and floods.

The situation in Pakistan has become very bad due to heavy rains and floods. So far, about 200 people have died due to rain and floods in Pakistan and thousands have to leave their homes and go to safe areas. Karachi, known as Pakistan’s financial capital, has suffered the biggest rains. In Karachi alone, 19 people died in the last 24 hours. Nearly 53 years later, there has been such a strong rainfall.

On one hand, the Pakistani public is doing trihim-trihmah with floods, while Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is busy doing politics. Karachi city has been facing floods for almost a month but Imran Khan is not taking care of the people of Karachi. Actually, Karachi is the capital of Sindh province, which is currently ruled by Bilawal Bhutto’s party PPP. The leaders of Imran Khan’s party are blaming the PPP for the Karachi floods.

The highest rainfall in one day since 1967

The city has recorded the highest rainfall in one day since 1967 in Karachi city. According to Dawn News report, the Meteorological Department said that Karachi received 223.5 mm of rain in just 12 hours on Thursday, which is the highest rainfall in a day in the city. The highest rainfall recorded in a single day was on July 26, 1967, while 211.3 mm of rainfall was recorded in the Masroor base.

Meteorological Department officials said that the city’s 89-year-old record has been broken by the rains in August. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced a public holiday on Saturday due to the crisis-like situation. The Navy has deployed emergency response teams equipped with boats and other life-saving equipment to assist civilians in various areas.

Government will not ‘leave people’ in times of crisis: Imran

During the operation, Navy teams also rescued 55 people stranded in the flooded areas of Malir and Korangi crossings, as well as 20 families stranded in Samu Goth. Meanwhile, heavy traffic jams were seen on many major roads of the city and electricity was also stalled in many areas of Karachi. In some areas of the city, electricity was missing for more than 10 hours. The condition is that many roads in Karachi have turned into the river from where sewer water is flowing.

A Karachi Electric spokesperson said that as a precaution, power supply has been banned in many areas. Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has come under criticism for the extraordinary floods in Karachi, said that his government would not ‘leave the people of the city’ in times of crisis. Through several tweets, he said that the federal government is taking ‘full cognizance’ of the devastation caused by the rain. He further said, ‘I am personally monitoring relief and rescue operations, and in constant contact with the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Governor of Sindh for regular updates.’