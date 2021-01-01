The Pakistani army opened fire on the forward posts on the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. In this incident, a soldier of the Indian Army was martyred. Officials gave this information. Officials said that the incident of firing and shelling came from the other side of the LoC in Nowshera area of ​​the district at around 3:30 pm and around 5:30 pm.

According to officials, Indian soldiers are responding to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan without provocation. A defense spokesman said, “The Pakistan Army started unprovoked violation of the ceasefire by firing small arms and mortar around the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district around 3.30 pm today.”

He said that the Indian Army is giving a sordid reply. According to officials, Pakistan opened fire again in Nowshera sector at around 5.30 pm. The spokesman said that Naib Subedar Ravindra was seriously injured and later died in the evening incident.

The spokesman said that he was a brave and serious young man. The country will always be indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice. According to official sources, ceasefire violations were done 5,100 times by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020. These are the highest number of ceasefire violations in the last 18 years.

According to the data, 36 people including 24 security personnel died and more than 130 people were injured in these incidents of ceasefire violations.

A senior police officer said, “Pakistani troops repeatedly targeted forward posts and villages along the LoC and on the international border to disturb peace and tranquility among the people.”

