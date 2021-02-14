Pakistan announced 31 new deaths due to the emerging corona virus during the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll across the country due to the virus to 12,000 307 cases today, Sunday.

The National Command and Operations Center announced, in its latest census of the number of infected people, that 1,404 new cases of the virus were recorded during the past 24 hours, bringing the number of people infected in the country to 563,29 cases, according to the Pakistani newspaper, The Nation, today.

And Sindh province remains hardest hit by the pandemic.