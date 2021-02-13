Pakistan has announced 58 new deaths due to the emerging corona virus during the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll across the country due to the virus to 12,276 cases today, Saturday.

The National Command and Operations Center announced, in its latest count of the number of infected people, that 1262 new cases of the virus were recorded during the past 24 hours, bringing the number of infected people in the country to 561,625 cases, according to the Pakistani newspaper, The Nation, today.

And Sindh province remains hardest hit by the pandemic.

Pakistan has so far conducted 8,399,623 tests to detect the virus, including 37,115 in the past 24 hours.