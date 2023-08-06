admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/06/2023 – 1:50 pm Share

A train carrying about 1,000 people suffered an accident in the south of the country. At least 30 people died and about 100 were injured on Sunday (06/08) after a train derailed in southern Pakistan. The accident happened near Sahara station, in the region of Nawabshah city, 275 kilometers from Karachi.

“It is a really serious accident,” said Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique. “There could be two reasons (which explain the accident): a mechanical failure or an act of sabotage. We will investigate,” he added. Local authorities said around 1,000 people were on board and that the accident involved at least eight carriages.

A hospital in the area went into emergency situation due to the number of injured people taken to the site. Footage released by local media showed dozens of people at the scene of the train accident, some smashing train windows to help passengers get out of cars with twisted iron.

The train was traveling from Karachi, Pakistan’s most populous city, in the south of the country, to Abbottabad, in the north. The trip, which takes place daily, is more than 1500 kilometers and lasts almost 33 hours.

Ambulances and private cars transported the injured to the Nawabshah Trauma Centre. At the accident site, dozens of vehicles, tractors and motorcycles were parked on a street parallel to the railway line.

Some passenger cars went off the rails, while others overturned.

Rail accidents are common in Pakistan, which inherited almost 7,500 kilometers of track and trains from the colonial period under the British Empire, but which never prioritized maintenance.

In June 2021, at least 65 people died and 150 were injured in the collision of two trains, including one that had just derailed, in the south of the country.

In October 2019, 75 passengers were burned to death in a fire aboard a Tezgam express and in 2005 the collision of two trains in Ghotki killed more than 100 people.

