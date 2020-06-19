Pakistan’s young batsman Hyder Ali said that he is a fan of Indian opener Rohit Sharma and wants to play like him but feels uncomfortable to compare with this veteran player. Hyder made his T20 international debut on a recent England tour and also hit a half-century.

He said that Rohit is a very skilled player and there is no comparison to him. Hyder said he has a long way to go to identify him as the top batsman.

This Pakistani batsman is a fan of Rohit, wants to be told

Haider said, ‘He is a top batsman and I feel uncomfortable when someone compares us. We have no comparison. He has already achieved so much. The 20-year-old said that he has learned the game by watching videos of many big batsmen. He likes to watch Rohit’s batting.