On Tuesday 29 August, a court in Islamabad suspended former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s three-year jail sentence for corruption, although it remains uncertain whether he will be released immediately, according to one of his lawyers.

“The court has accepted our request, which is equivalent to suspending” the sentence that led to Imran Khan’s five-year ban, lawyer Gohar Khan told AFP. The court ordered his release on bail.

However, the lawyer explained that he feared that the former prime minister, prosecuted in more than 200 cases, would be immediately arrested again.

“We have submitted a separate application to the court asking it to issue an order prohibiting the authorities from detaining you in any other case,” he added.

“If the authorities arrest him again (…) it will be against his legal rights,” insisted the attorney.

Khan convicted of corruption

Imran Khan, ousted from power by a vote of no confidence in April 2022, was sentenced on August 5 to three years in prison for corruption.

He was immediately arrested and transferred to a prison in the town of Attock, some 60 kilometers from the capital, Islamabad.

A few days later, the Electoral Commission prohibited him for this reason from participating in any electoral process for five years.

Accused of having received gifts while in power, the value of which he underestimated before selling them at a high price, the former cricketer-turned-politician believes these proceedings are motivated by political considerations aimed at barring him from running for re-election.

Imran Khan’s lawyers announced Tuesday that they would immediately go to the prison in the town of Attock, some 60 kilometers from the capital Islamabad, where he is being held. But Pakistani political commentator Omar Quraishi told AFP that “it remains to be seen if and, if so, when the former prime minister will be released” due to the many cases he is facing.

This article was adapted from its original in French