Pakistani authorities reported on Friday, August 16, the first case of mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) in its territory, the first confirmed case reported in Asia since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global emergency due to this disease.

“A patient has been confirmed to have the mpox virus,” Health Ministry spokesman Sajid Shah told EFE, adding that the patient had recently returned from a Gulf country.

In addition, samples from two other patients from the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were sent to the National Institute of Health to confirm the presence of the virus.

The first confirmed case had also been detected in the same northern province, Shah said without specifying what type of variant the cases might belong to.

Pakistan’s health ministry issued an advisory on measures to deal with the outbreak, saying thatThe detection system at airports and entry points to the country “is being strengthened.”

A special meeting was also held on the country’s preparedness to deal with the disease, which was attended by the Prime Minister’s health coordinator.

Although cases of mpox in Pakistan are rare, The country has recorded “a total of 11 cases and one death” since April 2023the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) said in a statement.

Sweden yesterday became the first country to record a case of mpox outside Africa in this outbreak. The affected person was a person who had been in the area of ​​Africa affected by the outbreak.

This is the second time in two years that it is considered that This infectious disease could become an international health threat.an alert that was initially lifted in May last year after its spread was contained and the situation was considered to be under control.

The new variant can be easily transmitted through close contact between two individuals, without sexual contact being necessary, and is considered more dangerous than the 2022 variant.

