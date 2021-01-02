Jammu: The Pakistani Army on Saturday opened heavy fire and fired mortars at forward posts near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, to which the Indian Army also responded. Officials gave this information.

A defense spokesperson said, “At around 04:45 pm, Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire agreement in Naushera sector of Rajouri district by firing with small arms and firing mortar near the Line of Control.” That the Indian Army retaliated.

The spokesman said that on Friday, JCO Naib Subedar Ravinder died after being injured in the shelling by Pakistan in Nowshera sector. Official sources said that 5,100 cases of ceasefire violations were reported by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020.

This is the highest in 18 years, with an average of 14 cases reported every day. These firing and shelling killed 36 people and injured more than 130.

A senior police official said that Pakistani soldiers repeatedly targeted checkpoints and villages to create an atmosphere of fear between LOC and people living near the International Border (IB) and destabilize peace along the border line.

