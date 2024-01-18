The Pakistan Army attacked several locations of insurgent groups in Iran this Thursday, two days after Tehran bombed two bases of a terrorist group located on Pakistani soil, triggering a diplomatic crisis.

It's a statement, The Pakistani Foreign Ministry announced that the country had carried out “a series of highly coordinated military attacks” and “precisely against terrorist hideouts in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan province.”

“Several terrorists were killed” in the bombing, which was carried out “in light of reliable information that made it possible to prevent large-scale terrorist activities,” the ministry added.

At least nine people, including four children and three women, “all of Iranian nationality”, died in border towns, according to Iranian state media, which cited the deputy governor of the province in question, Alireza Marhamati, as a source.

The outbreak of the crisis between Iran and Beijing It has its origins in a recent Iranian bombing of insurgent installations on Pakistani soil. Islamabad assured that last Tuesday's attack caused the death of two children, and warned of “serious consequences.”

What is happening and why are the attacks further raising tensions in the Middle East?

What is happening between Iran and Pakistan?

The diplomatic tension began on Tuesday when Iran launched bombings against “a terrorist group” in Pakistan at nightan attack described as “totally unacceptable” that Islamabad said left two children dead.

According to Pakistani media, the bombings occurred near Panjgur, in the province of Balochistan, located in the west of the territory, on the border of almost a thousand kilometers that it shares with Iran.

Balochistan, an area rich in hydrocarbons and minerals, has been the scene of a separatist rebellion for decades. It is the least populated and poorest province of Pakistan.

The Islamic Republic assured that Tuesday's attack sought to affect two bases of the Sunni terrorist group Yeish al Adl in Pakistani territory. It is a Sunni group opposed to the Shiite regime of Iran that has carried out several bombings on Iranian soil in recent years and seeks the independence of the province of Sistan and Balochistan.

In retaliation for this incident, The Pakistani Government recalled its ambassador in Tehran for consultations and announced the suspension of all high-level visits with Iran, at the same time that it asked the Persian country to withdraw its ambassador in Islamabad.

But tension rose even further this Thursday when the Pakistani army used drones, rockets and loitering munitions. or prowlers (capable of waiting around the target until they have fully located it) to carry out an attack in the early morning against alleged hideouts of insurgent groups on Iranian soil, where nine people died.

According to Pakistan, the hideouts, which were “successfully attacked in an intelligence-based operation” on Iranian soil, were being used by notorious members of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), perpetrators of attacks against Pakistani targets.

“Ultimate care was taken to avoid collateral damage,” the Pakistani military's media wing (ISPR) said in a statement confirming the use of “killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions and engagement weapons.”

The Pakistani attack prompted the Government of Iran to summon the Pakistani chargé d'affaires this morning to ask for explanations about what happened.

What is known about the insurgent groups against which the attacks were directed?

The targets of the airstrikes that triggered the biggest recent diplomatic crisis between Islamabad and Tehran They are a Sunni extremist group opposed to the Shiite Government of Tehran, and two separatist armed groups that demand greater autonomy for the Pakistani province of Balochistan.

Outlawed by their respective governments, The three groups have carried out attacks for more than a decade in Iran and Pakistan, taking advantage of the porous border between the two countries. while Tehran and Islamabad accuse each other of not doing enough to curb insurgent activity.

Yeish al Adl Yeish al Adl (Army of Justice), attacked by Iran, is a Sunni extremist group opposed to the Shiite government of Tehran. which was founded in 2012 as a split from the Yundulá organization after the execution of its leader Abdolmalek Rig in 2010.

The first attack they claimed responsibility for was the murder of ten members of the Revolutionary Guard in the restive province of Sistan and Balochistan in August 2012. Since then he has committed numerous attacks on Iranian soil, most of them in this province adjacent to Pakistan and Afghanistan.against the country's security forces, but also against prosecutors and other senior officials.

Yeish al Adl seeks the independence of Sistan and Balochistan, where the Baloch ethnic minority lives, which – mostly – uses the Sunni branch of Islam against the country's official Shiism.

One of their last attacks was against a police station in the city of Rask, in Sistan and Balochistan, where eleven police officers were killed. That attack was one of the reasons given by Iran for attacking Jeish al-Adl positions on Tuesday. in Pakistani territory, triggering the current diplomatic crisis between both countries.

Pakistani activists protest against Iranian missile attacks on their territory.

Pakistan, for its part, attacked alleged headquarters of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), founded in 2000, the most prominent of a number of separatist groups active in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan.

The insurgent formation has claimed multiple attacks against security forces, members of the Government and foreign workers, especially against the extensive Chinese community present in the region.

The group, banned by Islamabad since 2006, and considered terrorist by the United States since 2019, demands greater autonomy for Balochistan, the largest province in the country but the smallest in terms of population, while denouncing unfair exploitation of its natural resources. by Islamabad.

In addition to attacks against Pakistani security forces, which it demands to withdraw from the region, the BLA has intensified its attacks against Chinese citizens and institutions in the country since the launch of the China-China Economic Corridor.

Pakistan (CPEC) of more than 60 billion dollars in 2013.

The other group attacked by Pakistan was the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), which formed in the 1960s and re-emerged in 2004. after Allah Nazar, who until then headed a student organization, assumed leadership.

The group re-emerged in the public eye that year when it claimed responsibility for an attack that killed three Chinese workers working on a Pakistani mega development project in Balochistan. Since then, it has taken responsibility for attacks against civilians, politicians, government officials and military personnel.

Several people walk on a road in Lahore, Pakistan.

Why is the tension between both countries worrying?

The truth is that the attacks raise alarm bells, since the bombings add to the multiple crises in the Middle East, where Israel has been waging war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip since October and Yemen's pro-Palestinian Houthi rebels attack commercial ships in the Red Sea.

During the week, Iran also launched attacks in Iraq and Syria against what it called “anti-Rani terrorist groups.”

Both countries often accuse each other of allowing armed groups to operate in each other's territory to launch attacks, but their official forces rarely react.

China, which maintains privileged relations with both countries, stated this Thursday that it was willing to “play a positive role in calming the situation” and urged both parties to “avoid an escalation of tensions.”

For its part, the European Union expressed its concern about these attacks that “have a destabilizing effect on the region.” and urged “to work to de-escalate.” Russia also called on the parties “to show maximum restraint and resolve emerging problems only through political and diplomatic channels.”

And the effects have already begun to be felt, because Oil rose as the latest incidents highlighted tensions in the region, which have already created headwinds for global shipping and may lead to disruptions in crude oil production.

Brent crude oil surpassed $78 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate surpassed $73.

A Royal Air Force aircraft takes part in an attack on Houthi targets in Yemen. Photo: . EFE/SGT LEE GODDARD/BRITISH ROYAL AIR FORCE –

Can the tension escalate further?

While the tit-for-tat response is the most significant escalation between the two neighbors and both allies of China who have had tense relations in the past, Pakistani and Iranian authorities have also acted to prevent the situation from getting out of control.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian spoke with his Pakistani counterpart on Wednesday in an apparent attempt to ease tensions, although Islamabad insisted it had the right to respond to Tehran's “illegal act.”

“At this point, both sides will try to de-escalate tensions while saving face, and the Chinese must be getting involved because they have close ties with both sides,” said Jean-Loup Samaan, a senior researcher at the Near East Institute at the National University of Singapore.

Both parties will try to reduce tension while saving appearances,

There were also words of caution. “Pakistan has always emphasized dialogue and cooperation,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch told reporters on Thursday.

“We will continue to collaborate with our neighbor Iran to ensure that peace prevails and that the two countries make concerted and coordinated efforts to combat the threat of terrorism.”

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With AFP, Efe and Bloomberg