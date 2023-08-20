ISLAMABAD. Eleven workers were killed in a bomb explosion in northwest Pakistan near the border with Afghanistan. The bomb was attached to the vehicle in which workers were commuting on a construction site for an army post on Saturday night, said Rehman Gul Khattak, a senior North Waziristan government official.

“It is heartbreaking to hear of the terrorist attack in North Waziristan that claimed the lives of 11 innocent workers. We strongly condemn this senseless act of violence and stand in solidarity with the families affected,” interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar wrote in X.