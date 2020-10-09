Islamabad: Pakistan has blocked the Chinese app TikTok. Earlier, countries like India and America have banned tick-talk. Pakistan’s Telecommunication Authority had warned China’s Tiktok app after receiving a large-scale complaint of immoral, indecent and obscene content.

Pakistan’s Telecommunication Authority blocks Chinese app TikTok after the company failed to fully comply with instructions for “development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content”, reports Pakistan’s Geo News pic.twitter.com/lH3Iw64Ws4 – ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

The authority had said in a statement that the content of this platform could have ‘a very negative impact on society and the youth in particular’.