The Pakistani government reported on Monday, January 23, that it began to restore power to millions of people, after a network failure caused the worst blackout in months. The situation revealed the weak infrastructure of the nation, which has been severely hit in its finances and with an overwhelming debt that, according to the Government, does not allow it to update its electrical system.

Millions of Pakistanis were without electricity for more than 12 hours.

A massive blackout left dozens of towns and cities throughout the country without service, from 7 am on Monday, January 23, until the end of the day. All on a winter day in which temperatures reached around 4 degrees Celsius, in cities like Islamabad, the capital.

However, as the night progressed and homes were left in the dark, Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir announced that the authorities began restoring power across the nation.

“The restoration of the network stations in Peshawar and Islamabad has started through the Tarbela and Warsak dams and we expect that power will be fully restored throughout the country in the next 12 hours,” confirmed the spokesman for that portfolio. , Sohail Atiq.

Traders sit in a market during a power outage that has affected almost the entire country, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on January 23, 2023. © AFP/Farooq Naem

The blackout affected Internet and mobile phone services. Several businesses and hospitals said they had switched to backup generators, but outages continued across the board.

The authorities indicated that the problem was due to a failure in the energy network that involved a “voltage surge.”

But this is the second major failure of the electrical infrastructure in three months and adds to the blackouts suffered almost daily by some 220 million Pakistanis.

A situation that exposes the nation’s weak energy grid.

Experts and some officials blame this outlook on an outdated power grid that, like much of the nation’s infrastructure, is in dire need of an upgrade. However, the Government indicates that it cannot afford such an investment.

The situation even led the Government to order this month the closure of shopping centers and businesses starting at 8:30 pm to save electricity.

Pakistan has enough installed power capacity to meet demand but lacks the resources to run its oil and gas plants.

The nation is hard hit financially with a dwindling foreign exchange reserve and is heavily indebted. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has bailed out the country five times in the last two decades.

In addition, its latest loan tranche is blocked due to differences between the government and the IMF over the terms of the program that Islamabad believes would boost inflation.

With Reuters and EFE