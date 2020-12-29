Highlights: Airforce Chief RK Bhadauria said that Pakistan is becoming a pawn in Chinese policy

Bhadoria said, after the exit of US forces, China can use it to enter Afghanistan.

In a webinar, Bhadoria said that the conflict between India and China on the global front is not good from any point of view.

Indian Air Force chief RK Bhadauria said on Tuesday that Pakistan was becoming a pawn in Chinese policy and that Beijing could use it to enter Afghanistan after the exit of US forces. During a webinar, explaining the motives behind China’s aggression in Ladakh, Air Chief Marshal Bhadoria said that Pakistan has become a pawn in China’s policy.

“Due to the debt associated with CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor), its military dependence on China will increase further in the coming years,” he said. At the same time, after the departure of American forces from Afghanistan, the way for China to directly intervene in this area has been opened in addition to Pakistan’s path.

Through all this, China is looking to increase its influence. On Chinese aggression in Ladakh this year, he said that China is trying to dominate the region. There has been a deadlock between India and China in Ladakh for nine months.

Bhadoria said that China has deployed its army in large numbers on LAC. They have a large number of radars, surface-to-air missiles and surface-to-air missiles. Their deployment has been strong, so we have taken all necessary steps. He also said that the conflict between India and China on the global front is not good from any point of view.

The Air Force Chief has questioned China’s modalities, saying that uncertainties on the global front have also given China a chance to demonstrate its growing power. He also said that if a situation arises, India needs to maintain effective capacity to counter any daring. He said, “Our western border has been active since the establishment of Pakistan and now new frontiers and regions are also active.”