There are at least 11 incidents of rape in Pakistan every day. In the last 6 years, more than 22 thousand cases have been registered in the police station, but according to media reports, only 77 of them have been punished. Which is just 0.3 percent of the total figure. It is said that these figures have been obtained from Police, Law and Justice Commission, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Women’s Foundation and Provincial Welfare Agencies.

Apart from this, it was also revealed that the number of such crimes can be more than 60 thousand, but most of the cases are not registered due to pressure. At the same time, it was also revealed that most of the cases of rape have been registered in Balochistan, Pakistan occupied Kashmir, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Imran government, which has sat silently on the increasing incidence of rape, has now enacted a strict law.

The culprits in Pakistan can be castrated

Pakistan has approved a stringent law to stop the increasing incidents of rape in the country. Under this law, the perpetrators of rape can also be given castration by giving them medicine. After receiving approval from Pakistan’s cabinet, President Arif Alvi has signed a new anti-rape ordinance on Tuesday. The ordinance also provides for the formation of special courts for the trial of rape cases.



Hearing of rape cases will be completed in 4 months

The President’s office said in a statement that after this law, special courts will be formed across the country and there will be speedy hearing of rape cases against women and children. The courts will complete the hearing in four months. A provision has been made to castrate those who committed the crime of rape for the first time or repeatedly. However, the culprit’s consent will also have to be obtained for this.