The short video making app TikTok has been banned in Pakistan. The reason behind the banning of the app, Pakistan has told the ‘immoral and ugly’ videos showing it. Pakistan had expressed concern over some videos appearing on the ByteDance company’s TikTok app that they may have a negative impact on society.

A statement was shared on Friday by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and it was told that the app had been given warnings for several months. According to the statement, TikTok did not follow the instructions and that is why it has been decided to block this app across the country. It said that many complaints related to videos were coming from different sections of society.

India has banned

Keeping in mind the cyber security and privacy of users’ data in India, many Chinese apps including TikTok have been banned. However, the reason for Pakistan’s ban is not linked to the data. The statement says that there is a need to create a mechanism to review and monitor videos on the TikTok app and can be talked to the app.

Crores of users in Pakistan

According to analytics firm Sensor Tower, the app has been installed 43 million times in Pakistan alone. In this way, Pakistan was the 12th largest market of TikTok in terms of maximum installations. Pakistan says that many videos being shared on TikTok were having the wrong effect and the app was given notice earlier in this regard. Let me tell you, TikTok is already being targeted in the global market due to having a China connection.