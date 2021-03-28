Pakistan, today, Sunday, banned all public gatherings, including wedding ceremonies, as part of stricter measures to confront the high incidence of Coronavirus.

The National Command and Operations Center, the body responsible for confronting the Corona pandemic, said: “All gatherings in open and closed spaces will be banned from now on.

This will include social, cultural, political, sports and other events. ”

More restrictions will be imposed on outbreak hotspots or cities that record high rates of infection, starting from March 29th, and wedding ceremonies will be “completely banned” from next April 5.

Planning Minister Asad Omar said that the virus is spreading rapidly, and hospitals are becoming full of sick people.

Closure measures were imposed early this month on hotspots of the virus, and wearing masks became mandatory, and schools, markets and parks were closed at an early date.

Flights from 12 countries, including Brazil, were suspended.

Today, Pakistan recorded 4,767 cases of Coronavirus, which is the highest daily death toll for more than eight months. Also, 57 deaths from the virus were recorded.