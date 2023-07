How did you feel about the content of this article?

Hundreds of people were attending the meeting at the time of the attack. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Hanifullah Khan

A suicide bombing has left 35 people dead and 130 injured in Pakistan, according to local police. The attack took place this Sunday at around 4 pm (local time) during a meeting of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) religious party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in the north of the country. Hundreds of people were present, according to police.

So far, the attack has not been claimed by any insurgent group.

Pakistan has experienced an increase in armed violence since the Afghan Taliban’s rise to power in Kabul in August 2021, which has reignited attacks by their Pakistani ideological brethren, especially in the Afghan border provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The main Pakistani group, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), announced in December last year the end of the ceasefire reached with Islamabad, which it accused of failing to fulfill its commitments in the peace negotiations.

The country witnessed 271 attacks by militants in the first half of the year, in which 389 people were killed and another 656 were injured, according to a report published in early July by the Pakistan Institute of Security and Conflict Studies.

A significant increase in numbers compared to the same period in 2022, when Pakistan suffered 151 attacks that caused 293 deaths and 487 injuries.