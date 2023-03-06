At least 10 people were killed, including nine police officers, and 13 others were injured Monday when a suicide bomber blew himself up near a police van in Pakistan’s troubled southern province of Balochistan.

(Read: X-ray of the 6 Colombian cities in the ‘ranking’ of most violent cities)

“According to the initial information, the suicide bomber who was traveling on a motorcycle blew himself up near the police van,” leaving at least nine officers dead and 14 injured, the police officer from the provincial capital of Quetta told EFE. Afzal Khan.

The explosion occurred at the Kambri bridge, in the area bordering Sibi and Kachhi districts in southern Balochistan.

(Read: Homelessness due to weather: disasters trigger forced displacement in the US.)

Several images circulating in local media show a police truck upside down with scattered belongings and some officers lying on the ground.

So far, no insurgent group or organization has claimed responsibility for this attack.

The head of the Government of Balochistan, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, condemned this incident, which occurs amid an increase in terrorist activities against Pakistani security forces by insurgent groups.

“A conspiracy is being hatched to prevent the province from progressing by creating unrest and instability,” Bizenjo said in a statement.

(Also: Prince Harry and Meghan were invited to the coronation of King Charles III)

Behind most of these incidents are the Pakistani Taliban group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch separatist groups, whose violence has been on the rise in the country since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021. .

The situation deteriorated further since last December, when the Pakistani group announced the end of the ceasefire reached a month earlier with Islamabad, which it accused of breaching its commitments in peace negotiations.

EFE

Read more international news

Ukraine: sign agreement to create center to judge Russian war crimes

In Spain, a woman was run over by the subway after her foot got trapped

Tragedy in New York: one dead and two injured when a plane crashed