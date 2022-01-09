A deadly snowstorm has hit Pakistan in recent days. According to official data released by the country, snow and frost caused at least 44 deaths and 41 injuries. Many, an estimated 22 people, were reported to have frozen to death in cars blocked by snow. Among these also 10 children.

The most serious situation was created in Punjab, where another 7 people would have died from the collapse of a roof under the weight of the snow. The collapse of another roof caused the death of two children in Baluchistan as well.

Furthermore, the snowfalls, combined with the heavy rains, caused the death of another 12 people and the injuries of about thirty people also on the border with Afghanistan, in the north-western district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At the moment, the damage caused by bad weather to roads and other infrastructures as well as to animal farms is incalculable but very significant.