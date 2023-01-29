Pakistan | At least 10 children died after a boat capsized in Pakistan

The accident happened at Tanda Dam lake in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

of Pakistan a boat accident took place in the north-west on Sunday, in which at least ten children have died.

The accident happened on Tanda Dam lake in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when a boat carrying school children on an excursion capsized. The dead children were between 7 and 14 years old.

Eleven children were rescued from the water, six of whom are in critical condition. At least nine passengers are still missing. In total, there were about 25–30 passengers on the boat.

Drownings are common in Pakistan, where swimming education is at a low level. Women in particular are not encouraged to learn to swim in a conservative country.

Many ships are also in poor condition and often overloaded.

On Sunday There was also a bus accident in Pakistan’s Balochistan province where more than 40 people died.