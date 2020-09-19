Highlights: Pakistan wants to make peace in Jammu and Kashmir, drone dropping weapon

Two terrorists arrested in Avantipora area and 3 in Rajouri on Saturday

Srinagar

Pakistan’s nefarious attempt to disturb the peace of Jammu and Kashmir continues. On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said that Pakistan is trying to disturb peace in the valley by supplying weapons with the help of drones. The DGP said that it is challenging to drop weapons by drones but we have been successful in stopping such activities.

Also caught two terrorists

Explain that to eliminate terrorism in the valley, security forces are campaigning on the policy of zero tolerance. Under this, two terrorists were also arrested on Saturday. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, both the militants were apprehended in the Awantipora and Khru areas. The material of Hizbul Mujahideen and al-Badr has also been recovered from both. Earlier on Saturday morning, police arrested three terrorists in Rajouri.

The arrested militants had told in interrogation that they were in the attack of attack in many areas of the state. Police had received information that the terrorists were hiding in a house in Gurjan area of ​​Rajouri. Acting on the information, the police conducted an operation in the area and arrested three terrorists. The terrorists have been identified as Rahil Bashir alias Ayan Bhai, Amir Jan alias Hamza and Hafeez Yunus alias Jubeir. All three are from Shopian and Pulwama district. Police also recovered two AK-56 rifles, two pistols, four grenades and a cash of Rs 1 lakh from their possession.