Highlights: Pakistan government has decided to grant Gilgit-Baltistan the status of Pakistani province

Pakistan, which has so far been the voice of Azad Kashmir, has also announced to hold elections

It is being told that the Pakistan Army Chief is behind the Gilgit Plan of Pakistan.

Islamabad

The Government of Pakistan has decided to accord the status of Pakistani province to Gilgit-Baltistan, the disputed area of ​​Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. So far, Pakistan, which has followed the tone of Azad Kashmir, has announced that elections will be held in Gilgit-Baltistan. There has been a lot of disclosure about this nefarious conspiracy of Pakistan regarding PoK. It is being told that Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa is behind the Gilgit Plan of Pakistan.

According to Pakistani well-known journalist Raufa Klassara, the Pakistan Army Chief had summoned the leaders of all the major parties of the country in a feast organized at the Army Headquarters Rawalpindi. It included Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shahbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari’s son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, several veteran politicians in Pakistani politics. During this time the head of ISI was also present.

Pakistan’s new move in POK, decision to hold Gilgit-Baltistan by state elections

Army chief’s argument with Bilawal and Shahbaz Sharif

According to Clasara, the Pakistani leaders who claimed democracy were summoned by the army chief and any leader joining it publicly kept a secret about the meeting. During this time, the issue of making Bajwane Gilgit a province was discussed but at the same time he got into an argument with Bilawal and Shahbaz Sharif. Bajwa said that India’s action on PoK is feared and China is investing extensively in the region. In such a situation, we want to make Gilgit a new province.



The Pakistani army chief wanted political parties to support Gilgit to make him a province. Meanwhile, Bilawal raised the issue of military intervention in political matters. Bilawal Bhutts said that similar situation was there in 1971 and at that time the army was interfering in political matters. He cited the issue of Balochistan and the political intervention of the ISI and the military’s open support to Imran Khan.

Pakistani army chief rages as soon as Bangladesh war is mentioned

The Pakistani army chief erupted as soon as Bilawal recounted the 1971 Bangladesh War. Bajwa said that only leaders like you come to meet the army. We do not come to you. He said that this is your mutual quarrel, we have nothing to do with him. We have called for the issue of national importance like Gilgit. Bilawal and Shahbaz Sharif kept silence after being scolded by the Pakistan Army Chief. Please tell that Pakistan released its new map a few weeks ago. In this, he had directly disputed the disputed areas with India.



Now Pakistan has decided to play a new tactic that Gilgit-Baltistan will be given province status and elections will be held. The Emraan government has done all this at the behest of the Chief of Army Staff. At the same time, India has made its stand clear that the region of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including Gilgit-Baltistan, belongs to it and Pakistan cannot conduct elections there. Meanwhile, the Government of Pakistan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon visit the area and make a formal announcement. The area will be given adequate representation in every constitutional body, including the National Assembly and the Senate.



India protested

India bluntly told Pakistan in May that Pakistan or its judiciary, including Gilgit-Baltistan in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, did not have rights in areas that it had forcibly annexed. India warned not to try to make any changes in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said that the illegal occupation should be immediately abandoned. India had also warned against holding elections in these areas.