Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday approved the release of Rs 2.35 crore for the purchase of ancestral homes of Bollywood actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor in the heart of the city and declared them as national heritage.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan formally approved the proposal and approved the concerned authorities to purchase these ancestral havelis. Permission has been granted to purchase these havelis at a rate which was decided by the Communications and Construction Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a few weeks ago.

Aditya Narayan arrives on dinner date with wife Shweta, said to Paparaji – Do not take photos, knowing the reason will make you laugh

Shahrukh Khan congratulated the fans on the new year in a special way, said – 2021 will meet on the big screen

Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asgar has fixed the price of Dilip Kumar’s 101 square meter house at Rs 80.56 lakh, while Raj Kapoor’s 151.75 square meter bungalow has been priced at Rs 1.50 crore after a department report. After purchasing, both the havelis will be converted into the Museum of Archeology of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.