National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Saeed Raza Naqvi was shot dead in Islamabad, Pakistan. This incident is being linked to the ongoing anti-Shia movement in the country. Earlier, Kaiser Imran was killed in Kohat and Okra procession was also attacked. Actually, Shia and Sunni communities have been against each other in Pakistan for a long time. There are thousands of people on the streets for even anti-Shia demonstrations. There is a campaign going on social media too.Two motorcycle-borne assailants carried out the incident in front of the bank’s Coral Branch. These men came to Naqvi and shot at Point Blanc. Both of them escaped after executing the heartbreaking incident. Naqvi was immediately rushed to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital where he died during treatment. People are angry about the incident and started trending on social media #IslamabadUnderAttack.



People on the streets

Explain that thousands of people took to the streets of Karachi for anti-Shia protest. With this, there was a possibility of riots in the country. Already the discussion on the demonstration on social media is intensified. People are sharing posts, photos and videos. Meanwhile, slogans of ‘Shia Kafir Hai’ are being raised and the banner of terrorist organization Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan is being hoisted. The organization is notorious for killing Shias.