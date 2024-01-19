Tensions escalated between Iran and Pakistan after the exchange of attacks deep inside the two countries, as Iran targeted with a missile attack the Jaish al-Adl organization in Pakistan, while Pakistan responded with strikes targeting the Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan, which caused the death toll in the border region in Iran from 7 to 9 people, according to official media. In Tehran.

Speaking to Sky News Arabia, analysts and observers believe that Iran's strikes have raised concerns in the international community, as Pakistan must now actually recalculate its relations with Tehran, and as tensions continue to escalate, there are still opportunities for the escalation to worsen, affecting regional stability.

What happened?

Pakistan said on Thursday that it “carried out this morning a series of highly coordinated and precise military strikes against terrorist havens in the Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan.”

The Pakistani army stated in a statement about the circumstances of the strikes that its forces succeeded in striking hideouts in Iran used by “terrorist” organizations, especially the Balochistan Liberation Army and the Balochistan Liberation Front, noting that Islamabad exercised the utmost caution during the strikes in Iran to avoid collateral damage.

Meanwhile, Iran launched missile strikes on three different countries this week, “Iraq, Syria, and Pakistan,” as Tehran destroyed two bases of the Jaish al-Adl organization, a Pakistan-based group that claimed responsibility for an attack in December that killed Iranian security forces.

According to Arab reports, this week's air strikes between Iran and Pakistan represent a major escalation in the fraught relations between the two neighbors.

Simultaneously, on Thursday, the Iranian army began annual air defense exercises extending from the port of Chabahar near Pakistan in the east, all the way across the country to its border with Iraq in the west, which includes live fire from aircraft, drones, and air defense systems.

It cannot be ruled out that Iran and Pakistan will launch new strikes, although this week’s attacks raise questions about the readiness of their armies, especially their radar and air defense systems.

For Pakistan, such systems are crucial given its ongoing low-level tensions with its nuclear-armed rival, India.

Messages to Washington and its allies

Director of the Center for Security, Strategy and Policy Research at Pakistan's University of Lahore, Rabia Akhtar, believes the Iran-Pakistan missile confrontation “puts diplomacy to the test”, while Pakistan's recent missile strike against Iranian targets in response to Iranian airstrikes in Balochistan has raised “long-standing tensions”. between the two countries to the forefront.”

Akhtar explained that it is necessary to understand the motive behind the Iranian strikes in Pakistan and their potential repercussions, as Tehran’s wrong actions should not be considered merely retaliation against Jaish al-Adl with the aim of provoking a reaction from Pakistan, and instead, they should be viewed as aiming to demonstrate Iran’s military capability. And sending a message to the United States, Israel and their allies, indicating their readiness to confront “any external aggression.”

She pointed out that Iranian ballistic missile strikes in Iraq, Syria and Pakistan also highlight Iran's ability to project its power beyond its borders, at a time when it could have major repercussions on regional security.

She added, “There is a bigger picture emerging in the Middle East of deep Iranian interference on all fronts. Iran's support for the Houthis is a source of concern to many, because it represents a challenge to regional stability and the security of the main shipping lanes. Moreover, Tehran's support for the groups that support it has contributed to creating a broader sense of due to the lack of security in the region.”

However, the director of the Center for Security, Strategy and Policy Research at the University of Lahore, pointed out that despite Iran's attempts to demonstrate its power, its actions have raised concerns in the international community as Pakistan must now actually recalculate its relations with Tehran, and as tensions continue to rise, it is important All parties must participate in the dialogue and seek to find diplomatic solutions to prevent further escalation and ensure regional stability.

Will the confrontation escalate?

Non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council in Washington, Mark Cutts, believes that “Iranian and Pakistani strikes are unlikely to lead to a major escalation.”

Katz said that there has been a tendency in the media to view the mutual attacks between Iran and Pakistan as somehow linked to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, but this is not the case, nor do they necessarily herald a larger Iran-Pakistan conflict.

He added: “Neither Iran nor Pakistan launched an attack on the other's forces or assets. Instead, each attacked what they considered to be extremist forces inside the other's territory, which the other also considered problematic.”

The Atlantic Council fellow explained that Pakistani and Iranian forces are unlikely to engage in direct confrontation for military operations. However, if they do, the United States will be less able to act as a mediator due to its lack of relations with Iran compared to other powers such as China, Russia, and perhaps the European Union. That can work with both countries.

On the other hand, Kelly Jay Shannon, professor of history at Florida Atlantic University, asserts that “retaliatory strikes threaten to further destabilize the Middle East, as these attacks threaten to further destabilize the already unstable Middle East at the present time.”

She explained that this situation has two possible outcomes:

The first: The Iranian-Pakistani exchange has fulfilled every government's need to appear strong, and the situation will return to the situation it was before.

Second: There will be ongoing mutual military attacks between Iran and Pakistan that could escalate and increase the already great danger of a broader war in the Middle East.

Difficult equation

From Islamabad, the expert on Pakistani affairs, Muhammad Al-Aqqad, explained that he does not believe that matters will go towards further escalation, especially after Pakistan responded to the Iranian strike in the same way and in the same manner, and therefore things will calm down to a large extent, and it can be said that the equation has become “ “Blow for blow.”

In his interview with Sky News Arabia, Al-Akkad defined the course of the current conflict between Iran and Pakistan at a number of points, saying: