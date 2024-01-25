Home page politics

Balochistan in the border area between Iran and Pakistan has developed into the new center of jihadist groups in the Middle East. Tehran asserts that the attack last week was aimed at them, not Pakistan.

The regional impact of the mutual shelling between Iran and Pakistan last week cannot yet be predicted. On Tuesday, Iran attacked Pakistani territory near the village of Koh-i-Sabaz, and a day later the nuclear power Pakistan responded with a counterattack. The Iranian attack targeted bases of the Sunni terrorist group Jaish al-Adl, founded in 2012 and operating from Pakistani territory.

The group is said to have ties to the Islamic State. Many of its members previously belonged to the now-defunct terrorist group Jundallah, which had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State. She was responsible for a roadside bomb in the Iranian city of Saravan that killed 13 Revolutionary Guardsmen in October 2013. Iran had already threatened a military operation in Pakistan in 2014 after Jaish al-Adl kidnapped four Iranian soldiers. However, they were released after two months.

New Islamic State bases

The intelligence services of Pakistan and Iran claim that the Islamist terrorists Jaish al-Adl are funded by the US, Israel and India to foment unrest in the region. The Afghan branch of the Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for the bombing in the Iranian city of Kerman earlier this year, also now operates largely from Balochistan.

This is divided into the economically underdeveloped, predominantly Sunni-populated Pakistani province of Balochistan and the Iranian provinces of Sistan and Balochistan. Baloch separatists from the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) have been fighting for a unified nation state for years.

From communism to Islamism

Originally, the Baloch separatists on both sides of the border leaned towards communist ideas in the 1970s. Since the 1990s, however, the ideological trend has been strongly towards Islamism. At that time, the militant group Sipah-e-Rasool Allah (Army of the Prophet of Allah) emerged under the Iranian Baloch Maula Bux Darakhshan, which was the first to carry out cross-border incursions from Pakistan into Iranian territory.

One motive of the Sunni terrorists is to challenge Shiite Iran for the role of Israel's most important enemy. So far, the Shiite “Axis of Resistance” with Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen has done the main work in providing military support to the Palestinian Hamas. In contrast, the predominantly Sunni Arab states are holding back.

Islamabad and Tehran: no connection to the Gaza war

The Pakistani counterstrike was the first airstrike on Iranian soil since the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq War. It was also justified by the fight against extremism. In their statements, however, both governments, which had little interest in escalation, tried to deny any connection to the Gaza war.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated that the attacks were against an “Iranian terrorist group” operating from Pakistani soil: “With regard to Pakistan, none of the nationals of the friendly and brotherly country Pakistan were attacked by Iranian missiles and drones. “Iran, of course, respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan. At the same time, in a telephone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani, he emphasized that the main goal must be Islamic unity in the face of the Israeli intervention in Gaza. Jilani also emphasized the need to maintain good diplomatic relations with the neighboring country. Both countries need to cooperate more closely on security issues.

But Iran's actions could also be a harbinger of increased direct military engagement outside its borders. According to Iranian analysts, a war between Iran and Pakistan does not necessarily follow from the bombing. The USA could possibly use Pakistan to involve Iran in military conflicts, after all, Washington is one of the country's most important donors in the “fight against terror”. “As you can see, Iran is not particularly popular in the region,” US President Joe Biden said last week. And National Security Council spokesman John Kirby added that they were in contact with Pakistan and supported its right to self-defense. By Shams Ul Haq