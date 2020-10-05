Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan has said that Pakistan cricket is not worried about when he will play with India but moreover he has a lot of things to focus on.“My message to the fans of Pakistan cricket is that we have achieved a lot so far and it has taken a lot of hard work, but Pakistan cricket need not worry about playing the ODI series with India,” Khan told PakNation.net. Because he has a lot to do besides this. ‘

He said, ‘The Indian government needs approval before BCCI plays with Pakistan and this is true. Therefore, on this basis and the way people are in power at the moment, their way of living, their views on some matters, including Pakistan, it is very unlikely that they will play with India in the near future. ‘

Khan said that the PCB is focusing on enabling itself without playing with India and the agreement with PTV will be very important towards this.

Khan said, ‘We have tied up with PTV and operators only so that we will be able to earn $ 200 million in the next three years and it is important for us as a board to be self-reliant and this is something on which We are working so that the PCB is in this position, it can invest in the right place. “We will continue playing in the ICC tournaments with India, but for the Divisional series, I don’t think it will happen soon,” he said.