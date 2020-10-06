A Muslim professor from Pakistan was shot and killed on Monday in Peshawar. Another car was opened by another Farooq Maad on the car of Professor Naeem Khatak of the Ahmadi minority community. Police say that a day before the two had a heated debate on a religious issue. Maad attacked Khatak while he was going to college. The accused professor was also assisted by a gunman in the incident.Police say Khatak is killed after a debate on a religious issue with Professor Maad and another man. Khatak was a faculty member in the Government Superior Science College. His brother’s Tahrir police have registered an FIR. In the FIR, Khatak’s brother has said that he went to Khatak’s college and then the two left together. Khatak was in the car and brother on motorcycle. As he was passing through Wazirbag at around 1:30 pm, two motorcycle riders stopped Khatak’s car and ran away with open fire. Khatak was hit by five bullets and died on the spot.

Sharp argument a day ago

Khatak’s brother has accused the murder of a professor of University of Agriculture who was Khatak’s friend. They say that they had a heated debate on the religious issue a day earlier. The police have identified the accused with the help of the testimony of the people present on the spot and are trying to arrest them. The family consists of wife, two sons and three daughters.

Demand for protection of Ahmadi community

After the incident, Salimuddin, spokesperson of the Ahmadi community of Pakstan, has said that Khatak had completed his doctorate in Zoology and was having troubles due to his faith. He issued a statement saying that Khatak was receiving threats. Salim has demanded the safety of the people of his community. He has alleged that the government has failed to provide security to the Ahmadi community.

Ahmadi has become a target

The Ahmadi community from which Prof Khatak came from was founded in the 19th century by Mirza Ghulam Ahmad whom the followers considered to be the Prophet. The parliament of Pakistan declared Ahmadis non-Muslim in 1974. He has many times become a target of Islamic fundamentalists, which has been condemned by domestic and international human rights organizations.

Attacks have increased for two years

Sunni militants attack Ahmadis’ homes and prayer places. Peshawar is the capital of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province and has a large presence of Sunni Muslims and fundamentalists. In Pakistan, attacks on minorities, including Christians and Hindus, have increased since 2018, while the Imran Khan government has been assuring fundamental rights to minorities.

Many events in the last months

Incidents of such violence in Peshawar have increased considerably in recent months. On 29 July, the man facing Ishaninda’s charge was shot and killed in front of a courtroom in Peshawar. It was later revealed that the deceased had left the Ahmadi community. On August 12, a man from the Ahmadi community was murdered in the Dabgari Garden area of ​​Peshawar. On 9 September, a mob armed with sticks surrounded a house on the outskirts of Peshawar. The mob alleged that the family was spreading its religion in the area. The police later took the family to a clean house.